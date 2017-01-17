Man chokes, binds, and beats girlfriend over meth

THIBODAUX - Police arrested a man Sunday for attacking his girlfriend over methamphetamine.

Police were called to 108 Iris St. after the victim ran to a house on Sanders Street and told the homeowner her boyfriend was trying to kill her. Police arrived and took Michael Globe, 43, into custody.

Police learned that Globe attacked the victim after accusing her of stealing his methamphetamine. Globe choked the victim to the point of losing consciousness before binding, whipping and repeatedly punching the victim.

Globe eventually wrapped a chord around the victim's neck and tied the other end to a couch before going outside to remove the house's cameras. While he was outside, the victim freed herself and ran for help.

Michael Globe was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he is being held on a $96,000 bond. He faces charges of Domestic Abuse Battery Involving Strangulation, Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, False Imprisonment, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Police also arrested Eric Henn, 43, who was at the scene with suspected methamphetamine.