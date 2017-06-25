Man charged with vehicular homicide after passenger dies in crash on I-10

LAFAYETTE - State police say a man was charged with vehicular homicide following a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one of his passengers Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded to the scene on I-10 West in Lafayette around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say 24-year-old Wayne Istre II of Rayne was killed in the crash.

Police determined that 30-year-old Jeremy Williams of Crowley was driving in a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu with three passengers when his vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Police say the vehicle then overturned and all four occupants were ejected as a result. None of them were reportedly wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Williams and two of the passengers sustained moderate injuries while Istre sustained critical injuries. All four were taken to a hospital where Istre was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from Williams and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Williams was charged with vehicular homicide, two counts of first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation, driving without a license and no seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.