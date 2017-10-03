Man charged with stalking, resisting arrest after tantrum at LSU library

BATON ROUGE - A spokesperson with LSU says a man was arrested Tuesday after he was seen screaming and resisting officers on the university campus.

According to LSU Director of Media Relations Ernie Ballard, Benjamin Schexnayder was arrested on charges of stalking, simple battery, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, and criminal damage to property.

A video posted on social media Tuesday showed Schexnayder's confrontation with campus police at the Middleton Library.

In the video, Schexnayder can be heard screaming as officers attempt to take him into custody Tuesday afternoon. The scuffle lasts for a bit over a minute before police finally escort Schexnayder out of the building.

We've reached out to authorities for more information.

Check back for updates.