Man charged with stalking for harassing victim, leaving note

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who allegedly harassed a victim on multiple occasions.

Officers were recently contacted by the victim on January 28. According to the arrest report, Tyxavier McGee was stalking the woman.

McGee used to live in the same area as the victim and would constantly knock on her door and offer her gifts which she won't take. At one point, the victim said she used "aggressive language" with McGee to show she wasn't interested.

The victim also said she reported McGee's behavior before to police in November.

Authorities say the victim moved, but McGee found out where she lived. He left the victim a romantic card with $4 and a note. The victim reported that she was alarmed and feared for her safety.

While speaking with authorities, McGee allegedly admitted to putting the card on the victim's door saying he was trying to get a date for Valentines Day. McGee also said the victim asked him to stop knocking on her door and cursed him out once, but didn't think it was serious.

McGee was arrested and charged with stalking.