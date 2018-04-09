56°
Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with second-degree battery after attacking ex-girlfriend
BATON ROUGE- A man is facing charges for attacking his ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose.
Ridge Morris, 24, is charged with home invasion and second-degree battery for the incident.
According to the affidavit, on March 11 Morris entered a home in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue. The home belonged to the mother of the victim.
Once inside, Morris pushed the victim to the ground and punched her in the face multiple times. Her face sustained significant swelling, according to the arrest report. It was later discovered that the victim had a broken nose.
The victim told authorities the day before the attack she had ended a year long relationship with Morris.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Public meeting on Monday to address Central's drainage problem
-
Public meeting on Monday will address Central's drainage problem
-
Church that flooded in August 2016 honors hardware store employee
-
Expungement clinic helping many people clear their criminal record
-
Lawmakers continue fight against hazing with new proposed bill
Sports Video
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day