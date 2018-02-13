67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man charged with rape of child, wife charged as accessory

Tuesday, February 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is charged with rape of a child, and his wife is charged with accessory after the fact.
  
The Natchez Democrat reports that 40-year-old David Carrol Mirra of Natchez was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with statutory rape. A jail employee told The Associated Press he was released from the Adams County jail Monday under $100,000 bond.
  
Investigators believe the crime occurred while a girl younger than age 10 was staying with relatives during the Thanksgiving holiday. Adams County Chief Deputy Jerry Brown has said investigators believe alcohol played a role.
  
Mirra's wife, 33-year-old Christina J. Mirra, was arrested Monday. Brown says investigators believe she withheld information from them. She was jailed without bond while awaiting arraignment.
  
Jail records do not show whether the Mirras are represented by attorneys.
