Man charged with murder in Monterrey Blvd shooting

December 29, 2016
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Monterrey Blvd on Dec. 23.

According to Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Don Coppola Jr., 21-year-old Da’Rashio Wicks was charged with second-degree murder.

Coppola said Wicks started a fight with 50-year-old Mito Ramirez after the victim laid on the ground “in an apparent state of intoxication.” Moments after the fight, Wicks then shot and killed Ramirez in the front yard of 2080 Monterrey Blvd.

Wicks was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charge.

