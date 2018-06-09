93°
Man charged with murder in deaths of wife, stepdaughter

Saturday, June 09 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CAMDEN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi say a man has been charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and his stepdaughter.
  
Madison County authorities tell news outlets Walter Simpson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of arson, and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon. County Sheriff Randy Tucker says deputies arrested Simpson on Friday.
  
County Coroner Alex Breeland says the bodies of 45-year-old Falonda Jobe-Simpson and her daughter, 21-year-old Davonda Washington, were found Tuesday night inside their house in Camden.
  
Jobe-Simpson's brother, Joiniter Jobe, tells WAPT-TV that he saw the bodies and it appeared they had been burned.
  
Simpson was being held without bond pending his initial court appearance. It is unclear how old he is or if he has a lawyer.

