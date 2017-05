Man charged with murder after Hooper Road shooting

BATON ROUGE – Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Hooper Road.

Courtland Owens, 26, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Baton Rouge Police believe Owens and Brandi Ayers, 24, were involved in an argument inside the residence where the shooting happened. Owens later turned himself in at the BRPD Fourth District Precinct.