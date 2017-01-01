Man charged with impersonating a police officer

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man impersonated a police officer by driving across the city with red and blue lights on his car.

Baton Rouge Police officers observed 25-year-old Kolby Dummons driving in the 200 block of 3rd street around 9:32 p.m. Police say Dummons had red and blue flashing lights on his dashboard, appearing to be a law enforcement vehicle.

Officers ran the vehicle’s license plate number and determined that the Dummon’s Chevy Impala was not a law enforcement vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Convention and 3rd streets. According to arrest documents, officers observed marijuana in the car’s center console, front seat and passenger seat.

Police say Dummons admitted to driving with the lights on from Park Forest to Downtown Baton Rouge. He also claimed that he was an employed by the Department of Defense and that the lights belonged to the Department of Homeland Security.

Dummons was charged with possession of marijuana and false impersonation of a peace officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.