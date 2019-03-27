Man charged with hit-and-run, careless operation after crash

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on March 16 on I-10 East. At the scene, authorities met with the victims to discuss the crash.

According to the arrest report, the victims were driving in a Ford F-150 on the interstate west of LA 42 when a red Cadillac sedan hit them from behind. The truck, which was a rental, then hit a side wall.

The Cadillac drove down a grass embankment and got stuck in a ditch. The victims told authorities the driver of the Cadillac and a front seat passenger helped a backseat passenger up the grass embankment to wait for an ambulance.

By the time authorities arrived, the driver of the Cadillac had already left the scene.

During the investigation, the driver was identified as Tyros Bell. Around 11:04 p.m. Bell was located at a residence in St. Amant and arrested.

While speaking with authorities, Bell allegedly admitted to hitting the truck before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the ditch. Bell also said he had someone pick him up from the scene.

Bell was charged with hit-and-run driving, careless operation, and driving without a license.