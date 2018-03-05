69°
Man charged with grand theft after posting video with Frances McDormand's stolen Oscar

10 hours 7 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 05 2018 Mar 5, 2018 March 05, 2018 1:00 PM March 05, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: Jordan Whittington

LOS ANGELES-  Best actress winner Frances McDormand has been reunited with her Oscar after it was stolen from her table inside the Governors Ball, the official Oscars after-party.

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" actress was spotted at the party getting her Oscar engraved. The 60-year-old star realized later that it had gone missing.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News that Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested late Sunday night for the alleged crime, and booked early Monday morning. He was charged with grand theft and police set a bail of $20,000.

In a statement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expressed relief that McDormand was reunited with her trophy:

"Best Actress winner Frances McDormand and her Oscar were happily reunited after a brief separation at last night’s Governors Ball," the statement read. "The alleged thief was quickly apprehended by a photographer and members of our fast-acting Academy and security teams. The 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' star resumed her celebrations."

