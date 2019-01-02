Man charged with fourth DWI offense after weekend crash

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man who drove into an ice storage unit while intoxicated.

On Saturday at approximately 9:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a Napoleonville business. According to the sheriff's office, as deputies approached the vehicle the driver accelerated and ran into an ice storage unit.

The driver was later identified as Anthony Harris. Authorities attempted to interview Harris, but couldn't because he was intoxicated.

The sheriff's office said Harris refused a field sobriety test.

Harris was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was booked with his fourth DWI offense. Harris remains in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.