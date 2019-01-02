58°
Man charged with fourth DWI after weekend crash
ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly drove into an ice storage unit while intoxicated.
Around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a Napoleonville business. The sheriff's office says as deputies approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated and ran into an ice storage unit.
The driver was later identified as Anthony Harris. Authorities attempted to interview Harris but said they couldn't because he was too intoxicated. Harris also reportedly refused a field sobriety test.
Harris was transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was booked with his fourth DWI offense. Harris remains in jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
