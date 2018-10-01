Man charged with DUI after crashing into group of Boy Scouts

NEW YORK - Reports say a New York man has been charged with driving under the influence after he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and ran into a group of Boy Scouts.

Thomas Murphy, 59, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly veered off the road in Manorville, New York and crashed into five victims, according to ABC News. One of the scouts was left in critical condition.

The scouts were walking on the shoulder of the road when Murphy's 2016 Mercedes allegedly rushed toward them, the Suffolk County Police Department said. The victims were between the ages of 12 and 16.

Murphy is scheduled to appear in court Monday.