Man charged with attempted murder in St. Martin Parish shooting
ST. MARTINVILLE - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning shooting in St. Martin Parish.
Deputies were called to a location on Mouton Avenue in Parks at approximately 8:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office learned the victim sustained a gunshot wound following an altercation with the suspect.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
During the investigation, 39-year-old Mark Williams was identified as the suspect. Wednesday night, Williams was arrested with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Williams was charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.
