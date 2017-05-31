Man charged with attempted murder in Gardere shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that occurred in the Gardere area Monday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Courtney Lanaute was arrested for shooting at another man after an argument on Skysail Avenue Monday.

Deputies say the victim was talking with a relative in front of his home when Lanuate engaged him in a verbal altercation. The victim says Lanaute approached him with a handgun before leaving the area.

According to arrest records, Lanaute then returned to the home several hours later, once again wielding a handgun and arguing with the victim.

The victim says he ran inside of his home and grabbed his shotgun, afraid Lanaute was going to shoot him. As the victim stepped out of his home, Lanaute allegedly fired several shots at him. The victim says he took cover behind a parked car in the driveway and managed to fire the shotgun, striking Lanaute and causing him to fall to the ground.

Witness reports and evidence at the scene of the crime confirmed the victim's story and Lanaute was arrested.

Lanaute is charged with illegal use of a weapon, attempted second degree murder, criminal damage to property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was treated for his injuries at a hospital and later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.