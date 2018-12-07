Man charged with attempted murder after shots fired outside Baton Rouge daiquiri shop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man accused of getting into a fight and then firing shots into a daiquiri shop.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the scuffle happened outside the business on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night.

Investigators learned Dwight Shaffer allegedly punched one of the victims multiple times and knocked that person to the ground. Shaffer then reportedly went to his vehicle, grabbed a handgun and fired five shots at the group of three.

No one was struck by the bullets, but three of them penetrated the wall of the business and passed through the interior of the building. Another bullet struck a nearby vehicle.

Shaffer allegedly fled the scene but was later tracked down by sheriff's deputies. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying/firing of a weapon, simple battery and possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet.