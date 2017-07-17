Man charged with attempted murder after heroin overdose on LSU's campus

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly gave drugs to a person on LSU's campus, leading to that person's overdose in a bathroom stall.

According to the LSU Police Department, officers responded to a call Friday in reference to an unresponsive 25-year-old inside the LSU Digital Media Center bathroom. EMS arrived to find the man unresponsive from an apparent heroin overdose. Officers noted that there was a syringe still stuck in the victim's arm, and a spoon and lighter on the floor nearby.

EMS found that the man wasn't breathing and administered a dose of Narcan, a drug used to treat heroin overdoses in emergency situations. Once the man became responsive, he was transported to a hospital for further treatment.

Police later interviewed the victim, who said he had been given the drugs for free by a white male named John at the Digital Media Center.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the building and observed victim heading toward the bathroom with an unidentified white male on the day of the incident. About 10 minutes later, the man is seen franticly leaving the area of the bathroom. Police say he exited the building before re-entering and rushingup the stairwell toward the area used by EA Sports employees.

Police took an image of the suspect from the footage and showed it to EA Sports staff, who identified him as 33-year-old Joshua Wilton Brian, a fellow employee at EA.

The victim was later able to identify Brian in a photographic line-up as the one who gave him the drugs. He said he met Brian in the LSU Digital Media Center and they both went to the bathroom to use heroin. He told police that Brian was in the stall next to him when they used the heroin. After taking the drugs, the victim says he only remembered waking up on the floor with EMS treating him.

Police noted that Brian made no attempt to notify staff or emergency responders of the situation. He also made no visible attempt to aid the victim himself.

Brian was located the following day and taken into custody. Police found several items on his person, including .2 grams of methamphetamine, a prescription bottle of penicillin with another person's name printed on it and plastic bags used to store drugs. Officers also found several items commonly used to inject heroin, including a syringe, spoon and razor blade.

Brian was arrested and booked on several charges, including attempted second degree murder, attempted crimes, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.