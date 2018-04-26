Man charged with arson in connection with February blaze

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of setting a home on Fairfields Ave. on fire deliberately.

Jonathan Washington was charged with aggravated arson in relation to the February 9 blaze, which damaged the exterior of a house in the 3000 block of Fairfields Avenue around 10 p.m. Officials said two people occupied the home.

Baton Rouge Fire Department officials determined someone had poured an accelerant around the house and ignited the area.

Officials said one of the victims was inside his home when he heard a man screaming outside. He went outside and saw a man, later identified as Washington, screaming the name of a female friend that had been staying at the home, hiding from the defendant. The victim allegedly told Washington to leave and that he was calling the police.

Later, the victim reentered the home and heard a noise outside. Deputies said when he went back outside, he saw a line of fire around his home and observed Washington running away. The victim told officials he had not seen anyone else in his yard or on the block.

Arrest records suggest the fire was on the grass across the front and side of the house. The fire blocked the people inside from exiting burglar bar doors and windows on the building.

Fire investigatiors said Washington turned himself in to law enforcement Thursday morning.