Man charged with arson after allegedly setting motor home on fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting a motor home on fire earlier this year.

The fire was reported in the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard on August 9. Fire officials say James Herring was arrested Thursday morning. He was charged with simple arson.

A photo of Herring wasn't immediately provided. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.