68°
Latest Weather Blog
Man charged with 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles
MORGAN CITY- A man is facing several counts of child pornography after authorities received a tip.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began investing 41-year-old David Elliott Jr. after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was arrested Friday on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a release, Elliott was found to be in possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
The investigation is still ongoing. For more information, contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations at 225-342-5767.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Winn-Dixie: Where LSU's D-D Breaux gave away tickets to win fans' hearts
-
Arden Key's comeback story: 'Your view of me is different now'
-
Former LSU Tiger Derrius Guice breaks down Tigers annual Pro Day
-
Arden Key discusses what NFL Scouts have asked him
-
Southern's Danny Johnson leads Jags 2018 pro day