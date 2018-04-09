Man charged with 30 counts of pornography involving juveniles

68°
Monday, April 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY- A man is facing several counts of child pornography after authorities received a tip.

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began investing 41-year-old David Elliott Jr. after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was arrested Friday on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to a release, Elliott was found to be in possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The investigation is still ongoing. For more information, contact the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations at 225-342-5767.

