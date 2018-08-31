82°
Man charged with 178 child sexual assault counts in Kansas

Friday, August 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KCTV
ABILENE, Kan. (AP) - A 44-year-old man has been extradited from Pennsylvania to Kansas to stand trial on 178 counts of sexually assaulting a child over a decade.
  
Eric Millsap, who had been living in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, is charged with 152 counts of rape, 24 counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy. Millsap was jailed Monday in Abilene, Kansas, on $1.5 million bond.
  
A criminal complaint says the assaults started in May 2005, when the alleged victim was 7 years old, and continued until December 2015 when the child was 17.
  
The victim's gender isn't listed and no details have been released. The Associated Press has requested the affidavit.
  
Millsap's attorney hasn't returned a phone call seeking comment.
  
Abilene is 180 miles (290 kilometers) west of Kansas City, Kansas.

