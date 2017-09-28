Man charged in Thibodaux drive-by shooting

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A 28-year-old man is in jail for his role in a drive-by shooting that took place in August.

On August 22, deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about shots being fired in the 200 block of Plythmouth Street in Thibodaux. At the scene, deputies learned that a man was standing outside of his residence when a vehicle, occupied by Kyron Bourda, began shooting at him.

The victim was not injured, but who vehicles were damaged by the gunfire.

Bourda fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the area, authorities said.

During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the owner of the vehicle used in the attack and learned the owner loaned the car to Bourda.

Authorities say, that when Bourda returned the car to its owner there was an altercation. At some point, Bourda pistol-whipped the owner.

On August 26, Bourda was arrested and charged with aggravated second degree-battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

When questioned by authorities, Bourda denied any involvement in the shooting.

Bourda was charged again on Wednesday, while still in jail, for assault by drive-by shooting and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond is now set at $200,000.