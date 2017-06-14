83°
Man charged in shooting of 2 at Mississippi Waffle House

20 minutes 55 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 12:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Daily Journal
UPELO, Miss. - A man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two people in a Waffle House parking lot in Mississippi.
  
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 24-year-old Nicholas Pack, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault Tuesday in connection with Sunday's shooting. One victim was shot four times and is on life support. Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Allan Gilbert described the second victim, who was shot once, as an innocent bystander.
  
Police say an altercation began inside the restaurant. Police say Pack fired at least five times before fleeing the scene. Pack has not revealed a reason for the altercation.
  
A judge set Pack's bail at $3 million. Charges could be upgraded if one of the victims doesn't survive.
  
It's unclear if Pack has a lawyer.
  

