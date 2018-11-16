Man charged in shooting death of Black Lives Matter activist

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man has been indicted in the fatal New Orleans shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist remembered for leaping through police tape to seize a Confederate battle flag during a South Carolina protest.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says 27-year-old Roosevelt Iglus was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of Muhiyidin Moye - better known as Muhiyidin d'Baha. D'Baha was known for leaping to wrestle a Confederate battle flag from a man during a 2017 protest over Civil War monuments. The Charleston man was visiting New Orleans in February when police said he was shot by a man who tried to knock him off his bicycle early one morning.

A tip led to Iglus' arrest in July. It wasn't immediately known if Iglus has a lawyer.