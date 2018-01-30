Man charged in Mississippi dogfighting ring, others sought

WAYNESBORO, Miss. - A man has been charged with evidence tampering following the discovery of a dogfighting ring.

WDAM-TV reports Randy Sumrall was arrested on the property after police found the ring Sunday. Sheriff Jody Ashley says an anonymous call led the deputies to the Lacey Drive scene where they found a makeshift fighting pit with an injured dog inside. He says there were more than 15 dogs chained around the property, along with the bodies of several dead dogs.

Ashley says deputies returned with an animal rescue on Monday and found dogs had been removed overnight, leaving only nine to rescue. He says deputies also found a notebook with potentially relevant information in a nearby mobile home.

The dogs are being treated and housed at a local veterinarian clinic.