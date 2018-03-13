Man charged in his grandmother's death

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a man has been arrested in connection with his grandmother's death.

News outlets report 32-year-old Ernest Richardson was booked on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Beverly Wilkerson.

An arrest warrant says someone called police Sunday and said there was a man there who said he'd killed his grandmother. The address of the location from where he called police matches that of Historic Second Baptist Church, 2505 Marengo Street.

Police say officers went to the Marengo Street location to talk to Richardson at the same time other officers went to 10200 block of Brookfield Drive and discovered Wilkerson's body.

Police say Richardson confessed to shooting Wilkerson and wrapping her body in plastic inside her residence. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.