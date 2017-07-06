Man charged in beating death of infant

HAMMOND – A 28-year-old man is charged in the death of an infant.

Benjamin Joseph Carter, Sr., was booked into jail after the child died Monday. Carter was charged with second degree murder.

Sheriff's deputies released details of the arrest Thursday, though the child died days earlier. Investigators said they were called to a house in Hammond regarding an unresponsive nine-month-old. The child could not be revived, authorities said.

An autopsy found blunt force trauma as the cause of death.

The child's name was not released and deputies said they would not release additional information.

