Man charged in Baker double murder to appear in court Tuesday

BAKER - A man who allegedly killed two people last year in a drug-induced panic is set to appear in court later this week.

William Bottoms, Jr., is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in the deaths of Derrick Williams and Mohamed Hussain. Both men were found dead in a car in St. Helena Parish last year, though investigators believed the two were killed in Baker.

Detectives were able to link Bottoms and another person, Megan Marie Gaylord, to the killings after dash cam footage showed a deputy helping the four after their vehicle ran out of gas. Authorities believed the video was taken shortly before the shooting took place.

Gaylord told deputies she saw Bottoms shoot both men while they drove down Plank Road in Baker. She said the group had been using drugs and Bottoms became so paranoid that he killed the other two men.