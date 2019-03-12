Man charged for setting home on fire with three inside

Photo: State Fire Marshal's Office

MOREHOUSE PARISH - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting a home on fire with three people, including a child, inside.

On March 10 the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office in determining the cause of a house fire. The fire was reported at a home on Nip Eckles Road in Bastrop.

According to the fire marshal's office, through an investigation authorities were able to determine the fire was intentionally set in the kitchen. Officials say the fire was started by 25-year-old Charles Craft.

Authorities say Craft got into an argument with one of the victims over money. At some point, the three people were able to lock themselves in a bedroom and call 911.

While trying to exit the home to meet the arriving deputies, the occupants not only noticed the kitchen fire, but they also noticed one of the exits was blocked by a pile of clothing. Luckily, the victims were able to get out of the home unharmed.

Craft was booked into the Morehouse Parish Detention Center Monday on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.