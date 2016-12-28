74°
Latest Weather Blog
Man charged after missing Baker teen returned home
BAKER – Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after a statewide missing juvenile alert.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn tells WBRZ News 2 that Mejia Vasquez was charged Tuesday night with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Dunn said Vasquez was seen on social media with 13-year-old Erica Acosta who had been missing since Christmas morning. Acosta was returned home just hours after a Louisiana State Police Endangered/Missing Child alert was issued Tuesday evening.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Related Stories
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garage doors rammed, Zachary police looking for burglars
-
Nursing student credited with saving abandoned newborn
-
Police: Two suspects wanted in Amite gas station casino armed robbery
-
Doctors seeing more sinus infections around holiday season
-
Salvation Army flooded, moved, in need of donations