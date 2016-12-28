74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man charged after missing Baker teen returned home

December 28, 2016
By: Kevin Dupuy

BAKER – Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after a statewide missing juvenile alert.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn tells WBRZ News 2 that Mejia Vasquez was charged Tuesday night with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Dunn said Vasquez was seen on social media with 13-year-old Erica Acosta who had been missing since Christmas morning. Acosta was returned home just hours after a Louisiana State Police Endangered/Missing Child alert was issued Tuesday evening.

