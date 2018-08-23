Man charged after armed robbery reported at Circle K

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a suspect after he and two others allegedly robbed a gas station.

According to the arrest report, Gregory Moore and the other suspects entered the Circle K on Siegen Lane with the intention of robbing the business. Shortly after entering, Moore and one of the suspects went behind the counter. The third person stood at the front door acting as a lookout.

Once behind the counter, Moore threatened the clerk with a gun while the other suspect went through the cigarette storage bins. After the crime, the suspects fled the scene.

Moore's charges include armed robbery and simple robbery.

Authorities say, the suspect that was seen behind the counter with Moore was also arrested. No further details were provided.