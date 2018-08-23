71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man charged after armed robbery reported at Circle K

1 hour 19 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, August 23 2018 Aug 23, 2018 August 23, 2018 5:09 AM August 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a suspect after he and two others allegedly robbed a gas station.

According to the arrest report, Gregory Moore and the other suspects entered the Circle K on Siegen Lane with the intention of robbing the business. Shortly after entering, Moore and one of the suspects went behind the counter. The third person stood at the front door acting as a lookout.

Once behind the counter, Moore threatened the clerk with a gun while the other suspect went through the cigarette storage bins. After the crime, the suspects fled the scene.

Moore's charges include armed robbery and simple robbery.

Authorities say, the suspect that was seen behind the counter with Moore was also arrested. No further details were provided.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days