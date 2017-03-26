75°
Man caught with five fraudulent credit cards at Mall of Louisiana

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday night after attempting to use a fraudulent credit card at the Mall of Louisiana.

According to arrest records, 22-year-old Shaquie Neita attempted to make a purchase as Solstice Sunglass Boutique when his credit card failed to work. An employee says Neita became nervous after he was asked to enter his credit card number manually. He then ran out of the store.

A deputy spotted Neita as he was leaving the mall and stopped him. Deputies found that Neita had five different fraudulent credit cards on his person.

Deputies verified the fraudulent cards and arrested Neita.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on five counts of monetary instrument abuse and five counts of access to device fraud. 

