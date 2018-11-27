Man caught trying to break into Orleans Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS - One person was arrested and two more are on the run after an attempted break-in at the Orleans Parish Jail Monday night.

According to WWL, the men tried to sneak into the jail through a yard, but that failed when a guard spotted one of them scale a wall around 10 p.m. One man was captured while two others fled the premises.

Deputies reported finding packages of drugs and other contraband, which the men were apparently trying to sneak into the jail, after the group dispersed.

Authorities said 23-year-old Nicholas Celius was booked into the jail on various drug charges as well as resisting an officer. The unidentified men who fled are still on the loose.