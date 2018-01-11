Man caught on camera trying to burglarize vehicle

THIBODAUX- A man was caught on camera pulling on the door of a vehicle parked in a victim's driveway.

Around 1:20 a.m. this morning, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Estate Drive. Authorities say the victim saw on the video surveillance camera of their home a person pulling on the vehicle door handle, which was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle was locked, so the suspect moved on, authorities say.

Police saw a person, identified as 23-year-old Terrance Vicks, matching the description of the suspect walking on South Acadia Road near Audubon.

Vicks eventually admitted to pulling on a vehicle door handle but did not know the description of the vehicle. He is charged with attempted simple burglary of a motor vehicle.