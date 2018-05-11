Man catches thieves leaving home, records chase through neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A homeowner chased a group of thieves through Southdowns after they broke into his home while he was out running errands.



"It was just so awkward to pull up to your driveway and have somebody sitting in your driveway," Barrett Nobile said. When he returned home from errands, he got out of his car and asked a woman on his porch if she needed help.



"She said 'I'm looking for a friend of mine, he's cleaning. I'm looking for the crew that's cleaning the houses in the neighborhood,'" he claimed. "And I said, 'well, no one is cleaning anything here.'"



Following that exchange, Nobile said a man came out of his home and snuck up behind him.



"That's when he startled me," Nobile said. "He goes, 'hun, I told you I'm working at the house around the corner,' which is weird because she was waiting on him at my house."



Nobile said he gave them the benefit of the doubt and got back in his car to let them out but decided he would follow them just in case.



"As soon as I turned onto Glasgow to follow them off of Hyacinth, they just took off. They just floored it."



He eventually gave up and returned to his home, where he discovered his back door was wide open and several things were missing. Nobile said the thieves made off with several hundred dollars in cash, a MacBook, iPad, and a couple of watches.



Nobile said he is glad he caught the chase on video. Police said they will use that footage to help track the culprits down.



Glasgow Middle School was briefly put on lockdown while the incident occurred. Police have not said if they have any leads.