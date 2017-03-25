73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested in Virginia

March 25, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Winchester Police Department

WINCHESTER, Va. - Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.

