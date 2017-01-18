Man breaks into ex's home, gets into fist fight

PIERRE PART - Police arrested a man Monday for breaking into his estranged domestic partner's home and getting into a fist fight on Jan. 10.

Assumption Parish Police say 45-year-old Randy Hebert sent threatening text messages to the victim before driving to her Lee Drive home. Hebert then forcibly entered the victim's home before getting into a physical altercation with the victim's male friend. Hebert left the area after the fight.

The victim says that she and Hebert have been separated for some time and the harassment has been ongoing.

Hebert was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail pending a bond hearing for home invasion charges.