Man booked with 4th DWI after overnight crash

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on his fourth DWI charge after an overnight crash on Florida Boulevard.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Jesus Cortes crashed his into two other vehicles in front of Club Revolution on Florida Boulevard around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police arrived on the scene to find Cortes with bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol emanating from his body. Cortes was transported to a police station where he performed poorly on a field sobriety test. It was also discovered he had a blood-alcohol level of .173 percent.

It was later discovered that Cortes had been charged with three other DWIs since 2013.

Cortes was arrested and charged with DWI (fourth offense), reckless operation, careless operation, and driving without a license.