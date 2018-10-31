Man booked on sixth DWI, his second in one month

THIBODAUX - A man is facing his sixth DWI charge after he was arrested for drunk driving twice in October alone.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Craig Uggen was booked Tuesday night after he pulled up to a convenience store off LA 3185 and ran into a deputy there. The deputy, who had arrested Uggen for DWI on Oct. 1, recognized the intoxicated man and knew that his license was suspended due to his previous offense.

The officer said he noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Uggen's breath and subjected him to a field sobriety test outside the store. A breathalyzer test soon revealed Uggen had a blood-alcohol content of .260, more than triple the legal driving limit.

Uggen had previously been arrested for his fourth DWI offense in February of 2011.

He was arrested and charged with DWI (3rd Offense) due to this being his third DWI charge in a 10-year period. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center with bond set at $10,500.