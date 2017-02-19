Man booked on multiple charges after alleged struggle with Sheriff's deputy

BATON ROUGE - A 30-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly became combatant during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to arrest records, on Feb. 18, Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in regard to a hit and run.

The victim reported damage to a mailbox. A witness provided a vehicle description for the vehicle that reportedly caused the damage.

The responding deputy then conducted a traffic stop on Dustin Drago. When stopped, Drago did not have a driver's license with him.

Drago appeared to be extremely nervous and was fidgeting, according to arrest records. He was then asked to exit the vehicle multiple times but refused.

Drago then jerked his arms away from the deputy and resisted when the deputy attempted to handcuff him. Deputies eventually brought Drago to the ground where he continued to ignore commands and kicked the deputy multiple times.

After Drago was secured, a pill bottle that fell out of Drago's pants was discovered.

The pill bottle was unmarked and contained a white pill that had the marking consistent with an Alprazolam. There was also a Pop-Tart wrapper that contained an unknown substance.

It was later discovered that Drago's vehicle was not insured and his driver's license was suspended. He also reportedly threatened the deputy with filing charges against him for arresting him.

Drago was also found to have an outstanding bench warrant. He was arrested, charged and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

-Hit and run

-Expired registration

-No proof of insurance

-Driver's license suspended

-Driver's license not on person

-Resisting an officer by force

-Battery of a police officer

-Possession of schedule 4 drugs

-Public intimidation and retaliation