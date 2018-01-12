Man booked in police bribery attempt

BATON ROUGE- A man accused of offering deputies $100 each to let him out of a misdemeanor domestic violence arrest has been booked with public bribery, sheriff's records show.

Deputies were called to Timothy Pitts' home on Ferrell Avenue after he was accused of shoving his girlfriend to the floor in front of her granddaughter after an argument over bills, arrest records show.

The woman was uninjured, but Pitts was taken to the jail for booking. While deputies were writing up the arrest paperwork, Pitts allegedly offered two deputies $100 each to "take me and drop me off at the corner," arrest records show.