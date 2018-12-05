48°
Man booked in November murder that stemmed from drug deal

4 hours 25 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018 Dec 5, 2018 December 05, 2018 6:10 AM December 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After being arrested in Houston last week, 24-year-old John Simpson has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his alleged role in a Baton Rouge murder last month.

Simpson along with James-Michael Johnson were identified as suspects in the death of 37-year-old Westley Pullins on Barber Street on November 12.

Witnesses told authorities Simpson and Johnson went to buy drugs from the victim, but before the transaction, Johnson opened fire.

Johnson was arrested in Chandler, Arizona and is awaiting extradition to Louisiana.

