Man booked for trespassing in church, other charges

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a homeless man accused of trespassing at a church Friday.

Details of the arrest were revealed in booking information overnight Saturday.

Police said Donald Gamble was trespassing and had been inside Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Government Street near where it turns into Independence when they were called. After talking with Gamble, they found warrants for his arrest, so he was taken into custody.

Police said while they were conducting the booking process, Gamble urinated numerous times inside the police precinct.

Gamble was booked on obscenity charges related to him relieving himself in the building, trespassing at the church and a previous warrant charge.

Details of the alleged mischief in the church were not released.

