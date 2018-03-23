Man boasts about beating, robbing ex-girlfriend on social media

BATON ROUGE- Authorities arrested a man they say beat and robbed his ex-girlfriend.

Jontel Lumkin, 31, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, simple battery, and felony theft.

According to the affidavit, the victim was sitting in a white Chrysler 300 in the parking of the Microtel Inn with a male acquaintance on September 13. The victim stated that the car was purchased by Lumkin, but was given to her as a gift. While sitting in the car, the victim stated that Lumkin arrived with an unknown male. The victim and Lumkin had not spoken in several weeks, according to the arrest report, and the victim didn't know how he found her.

After the victim's male acquaintance was ordered out of the car by the suspects, Lumkin got into the driver's seat and punched the victim in the face. As he hit the victim, Lumkin said he would "kidnap her, beat her, and kill her." The unknown male suspect then pulled the victim from the front seat and put her in the back.

While the victim was in the back, Lumkin reached into the glovebox and took out $2,000 in cash. The victim stated that the money was given to her by her family.

After the first attack, the three drove to a bank in the 3700 block of Essen Lane. At the bank, the victim was kicked out of the car and beaten again. When Lumkin was done, he and the unknown suspect left the area. The victim was able to walk to a nearby neighborhood and ask for help.

During the course of the investigation, detectives obtained several videos posted on social media by Lumkin. In the videos, Lumkin boasted about getting back his car and taking the victim's money.