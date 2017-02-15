58°
Man becomes lawyer after unjustly imprisoned for 7 years

February 15, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Innocence Project

MADISON, Wis. - A man who spent seven years in prison for a Wisconsin rape before he was cleared is now an attorney trying to clear another man of the same crime.

Jarrett Adams was 17 in 1998 when a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater student accused him and two friends of sexually assaulting her.

Adams was released from prison in 2007, after a federal appeals court agreed with Wisconsin Innocence Project arguments that Adams' attorney failed to call a key witness to the stand during Adams' trial.

Adams earned a law degree in 2015. He's working to free Richard Beranek, who was convicted of raping a woman near Stoughton in 1990.

Adams made his first appearance in a Wisconsin courtroom as an attorney during a hearing Tuesday in Beranek's case.

