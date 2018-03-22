Latest Weather Blog
Man beats, strangles woman over cell phone issue
BATON ROUGE- Authorities arrested a man they say beat and strangled a woman after she turned off his cell phone.
Davontra Lollis, 22, is charged with domestic abuse battery, strangulation, and home invasion.
According to the arrest report, Lollis busted into a home in the 800 block of North Donmoor Avenue unannounced in a "heated rage." Once inside, Lollis hit the victim with a closed fist repeatedly. The struggle continued outside the home where Lollis began to strangle the victim.
The attack ended when a witness intervened. The affidavit states that the victim had scratches on her neck and a swollen right eye. Lollis was gone by the time police arrived.
On March 21, an officer noticed Lollis driving on North Donmoor at Harry Drive and initiated a stop. Lollis was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
