Man attempts to strangle victim, sets bed on fire
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing several charges after attacking a victim and threatening to kill her family.
The incident happened at a home on College Drive Tuesday. According to the arrest report the suspect, identified as Damien Perez, threatened to torture and kill the victim's children. Perez also allegedly threatened to shoot the victim's ex-husband.
After the threats, Perez broke a lamp and attempted to strangle the victim with the cord. Following the attempted strangulation, Perez set the bed on fire while the victim was on it.
Some of Perez's charges include attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, and simple assault.
The arrest report didn't say what the relationship was between the victim and Perez.
