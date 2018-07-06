Man attempts to rob victim on lunch break

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man they say tried to rob a woman at gunpoint.

The incident happened Thursday around noon in the 4800 block of North Street while the victim was taking her lunch break. According to the arrest report, the victim was getting into her car to eat her lunch when a man walked up to her car.

The man was identified as Martin Thomas.

Thomas allegedly pointed a gun at the victim's face and demanded money. After the victim said she didn't have any, Thomas demanded her purse.

The victim complied and gave Thomas her purse. At that point, Thomas reached in the purse, pulled out her cell phone and threw it on the ground. He fled the scene shortly after.

Thomas was later spotted on North 44th Street. Authorities say he tried to run from law enforcement but was tased by officers.

After being apprehended, police found five baggies of suspected marijuana in Thomas' backpack.

Thomas is charged with armed robbery, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer.